Forum Merger III Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIII)

Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,678 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,143% compared to the typical volume of 135 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger III during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger III during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger III during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

FIII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Forum Merger III in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Forum Merger III in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

FIII opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Forum Merger III has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

About Forum Merger III

Forum Merger III Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

