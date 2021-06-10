Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at BTIG Research

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.49%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

