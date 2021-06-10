FlypMe (FYP) Price Hits $0.0389 on Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $686,034.58 and approximately $3,290.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00063665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00023720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.00845097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00089326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.73 or 0.08492291 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.