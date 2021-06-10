Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.78. Fluidigm shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 773,146 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLDM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $442.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.12.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,251,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after buying an additional 673,616 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,892,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 338,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,188,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,544,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 566,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 129,448 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.