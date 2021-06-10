FLIP Market Cap Hits $259,125.47 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $259,125.47 and approximately $6.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FLIP has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00064381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.10 or 0.00864855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.82 or 0.08504759 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.