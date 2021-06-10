Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi Sells 56,346 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $1,063,249.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Flex stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.
