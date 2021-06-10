FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,486,580 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $48,327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $47,828,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

