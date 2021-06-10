First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.93

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.93 and last traded at $52.93, with a volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,961,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $58,784,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,965,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after buying an additional 642,457 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

