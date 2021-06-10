First Horizon Corp Sells 213 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

First Horizon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 888,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 1,403.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CDW by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $165.81 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $184.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,143. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

