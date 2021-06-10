First Horizon Corp Purchases Shares of 1,623 KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS)

First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Separately, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:KARS opened at $44.01 on Thursday. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.10.

