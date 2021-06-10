First Horizon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Horizon Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,827,000 after acquiring an additional 89,074 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,888,000 after purchasing an additional 416,018 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $88.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

