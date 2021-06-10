First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes $416,000 Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

