First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 51 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 118.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total value of $7,297,466.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,471. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

AZO opened at $1,386.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,074.45 and a twelve month high of $1,542.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,454.32.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

