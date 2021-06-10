First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 140.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

IYH opened at $266.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.72. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $204.20 and a 12-month high of $269.47.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.