First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 664 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 79,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 161,985.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 153,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $58.90 and a 1-year high of $82.34.

