First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 49 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Fortinet by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after buying an additional 95,976 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $225.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $228.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.