First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 387 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $47,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $384.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

