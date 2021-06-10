FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. Purchases 10,000 Shares

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.01. 6,526,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,812. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.12.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after buying an additional 1,516,925 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,095,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FireEye
FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.
