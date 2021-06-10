FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. Purchases 10,000 Shares

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.01. 6,526,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,812. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after buying an additional 1,516,925 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,095,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.