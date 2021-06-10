Finning International (TSE:FTT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$38.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Finning International to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Finning International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.55.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.07. Finning International has a one year low of C$18.05 and a one year high of C$35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Finning International will post 1.9993517 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,255. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$40,832.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,864.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $544,682.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

