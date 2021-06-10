Financial Insights Inc. Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of COST traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $383.04. The stock had a trading volume of 53,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $169.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

