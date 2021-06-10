Financial Comparison: Unity Software (NYSE:U) vs. Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Unity Software (NYSE:U) and Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Unity Software alerts:

75.7% of Unity Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Cyren shares are held by institutional investors. 46.8% of Cyren shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Unity Software and Cyren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Software N/A N/A N/A Cyren -52.71% -96.63% -25.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unity Software and Cyren’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Software $772.45 million 35.96 -$282.31 million ($1.16) -85.69 Cyren $36.39 million 1.52 -$17.26 million N/A N/A

Cyren has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unity Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Unity Software and Cyren, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Software 1 1 10 0 2.75 Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unity Software currently has a consensus target price of $127.10, suggesting a potential upside of 27.87%. Given Unity Software’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Unity Software is more favorable than Cyren.

Summary

Unity Software beats Cyren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cyren Company Profile

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats. The company provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine that is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats. It also provides Cyren threat intelligence data products, which include real-time phishing intelligence, malware file intelligence, IP reputation intelligence, malware URL intelligence, and Zombie host intelligence for threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. In addition, the company offers Cyren enterprise email security products, including Cyren Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; Cyren Inbox Security, an anti-phishing and remediation product for Microsoft 365; and Cyren Threat InDepth, a threat intelligence that allows enterprise security teams and executives to gain a view of evolving email-borne threats and make decisions to mitigate them. It sells its products through direct and indirect channels, including distributors, value added resellers, and managed service providers to enterprise customers and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to Cyren Ltd. in January 2014. Cyren Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.