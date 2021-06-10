Financial Analysis: Outset Medical (OM) versus Its Peers

Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) is one of 65 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Outset Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Outset Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 5 0 2.63 Outset Medical Competitors 211 883 1677 36 2.55

Outset Medical presently has a consensus price target of $58.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.03%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 17.67%. Given Outset Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A Outset Medical Competitors -248.11% -29.16% -15.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outset Medical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million -$121.49 million -9.60 Outset Medical Competitors $999.91 million $94.29 million 133.39

Outset Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Outset Medical beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

