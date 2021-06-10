Fiera Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,480 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $4,763,000. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $867,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000.

SCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCR opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.10. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 280.86% and a negative return on equity of 196.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Score Media and Gaming Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

