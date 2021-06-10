Fiera Capital Corp Has $468,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,477,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TT opened at $182.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.10. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

