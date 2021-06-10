Fiera Capital Corp Buys 540 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NYSE:SJM opened at $135.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.92. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,819 shares of company stock worth $495,193 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

