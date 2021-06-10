Fiera Capital Corp Buys 3,131 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,760,876 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $117.40 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

