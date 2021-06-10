FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $26,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $293.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

