Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 158,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,053,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 365.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 163,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 23,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

FRT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.69. 4,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,661. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $123.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

