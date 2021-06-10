FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 134.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in FB Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.21. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.38.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

