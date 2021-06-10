Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FATE stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.12. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.