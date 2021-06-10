Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.9% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $341,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.42. 453,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $338.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,075,903 shares of company stock worth $643,900,557 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

