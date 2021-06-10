Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 148,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

EXPO stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.18. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,722. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.12.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

