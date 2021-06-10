EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on EXFO to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Get EXFO alerts:

NASDAQ EXFO opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a market cap of $341.23 million, a PE ratio of 594.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth $613,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in EXFO by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EXFO in the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.