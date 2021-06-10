Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $20,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Exelon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 241,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 31.0% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 9.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 436,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

