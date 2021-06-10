EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,134,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972,835 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $31,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,462,055.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,540. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EVOP. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

EVOP stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.47.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

