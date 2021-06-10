Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230–0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.70 million-84.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.66 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.200–0.160 EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,570. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

