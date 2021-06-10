Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200–0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-359.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.09 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $-0.230–0.220 EPS.

EVBG stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,570. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.33. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.78.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

