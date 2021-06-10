Evan Spiegel Sells 414,781 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $24,998,850.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,681,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,942,975.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $24,998,267.44.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00.

SNAP stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,378,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,493,977. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.52 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after buying an additional 2,841,583 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

