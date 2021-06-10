Etsy’s (ETSY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.08.

Shares of ETSY opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

