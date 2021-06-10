ETHPlus (ETHP) Price Hits $0.0090

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, ETHPlus has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One ETHPlus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPlus has a market cap of $11,760.67 and approximately $1,795.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00064093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00023275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.25 or 0.00856118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.20 or 0.08492341 BTC.

ETHPlus Profile

ETHPlus (CRYPTO:ETHP) is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. ETHPlus’ official website is ethplus.net . ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

Buying and Selling ETHPlus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPlus directly using US dollars.

