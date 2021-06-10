ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 114.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 420.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

