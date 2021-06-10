Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $190.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.09 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

