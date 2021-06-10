Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,972 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,137,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,230,000 after buying an additional 197,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after buying an additional 41,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $304,733,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH opened at $158.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.38. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.