Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $261,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 111,787 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 431.7% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.75. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

