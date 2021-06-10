Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $164.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $167.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

