Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $445,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

