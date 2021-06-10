Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

