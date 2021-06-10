Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $53,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Truist dropped their price target on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affirm has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.