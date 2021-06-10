Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $722,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,421,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIGI opened at $88.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $64.83 and a 12-month high of $88.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.