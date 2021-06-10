Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $49.27 Average PT from Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.27.

ESPR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 207,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 71,392 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESPR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $697.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.20. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

